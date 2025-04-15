Israeli strikes kill 7 more Palestinians in civilian tents, homes in Gaza

At least seven more Palestinians were killed on Tuesday morning as a result of Israeli strikes targeting displaced people's tents and homes across the war-devastated Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian state news agency Wafa, three of the civilians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a tent for the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Also in Khan Younis, a Palestinian woman was killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home.

In another airstrike on a home in central Gaza City, one more Palestinian was killed.

According to witnesses, the Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire on Palestinian homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

The Palestinian news agency added that another Israeli strike on a tent in Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip left two more civilians from the same family dead.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to blow up homes and buildings in the northern area of Rafah city, southern Gaza, in parallel with heavy artillery shelling on Rafah and other areas across the enclave.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.























