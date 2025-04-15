Israeli forces detain injured Palestinian in West Bank raid, assault elderly man

The Israeli army on Tuesday arrested a wounded Palestinian man after opening fire during a raid on Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

According to the sources, Israeli forces raided the Al-Ta'awun neighborhood of the city, surrounded a house, and shot the young man inside before arresting him while he was still injured. The Israeli military made no comment on the man's condition.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that during the army's raid, the Israeli forces physically assaulted an 86-year-old man. He was transferred to hospital for treatment.

The Israeli army raided several areas across the West Bank and detained a number of Palestinians, the sources added.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank since the Israeli war on Gaza, killing nearly 950 Palestinians and injuring over 7,000 others since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.