Iran says nuclear talks with US to continue in Oman

The next round of talks between Washington and Tehran to discuss Iran's controversial nuclear programme will again take place in the Gulf state of Oman, according to the state news agency IRNA.



The agency, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, reported on Tuesday that the second round of negotiations would be held in the capital of Oman, Muscat, on Saturday.



US media had earlier reported the talks were expected to take place in Rome.



Last Saturday, the United States and Iran held a first round talks in Muscat, with Oman acting as a mediator.



On Monday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his threat of drastic consequences for Iran over its nuclear programme.



During a meeting at the White House with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Trump stated: "They can't have a nuclear weapon, and they got to go fast, because they're fairly close to having one, and they're not going to have one.



"And if we have to do something very harsh, we'll do it. And I'm not doing it for us. I'm doing it for the world, and these are radicalized people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon," he added.



When questioned by a reporter if this included an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, Trump affirmed, "Of course it does."



The US government and other Western states as well as Israel aim to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.



During his first term in office in 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Vienna nuclear deal, which was designed to limit Iran's nuclear programme and lift sanctions in return. Following this, Tehran also ceased adhering to the agreement's stipulations.



