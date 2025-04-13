Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip leave several more Palestinians dead

At least five Palestinians were killed and several injured Saturday following Israeli airstrikes targeting the war-torn Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian was killed and others injured in a bomb that targeted a gathering of civilians in the al-Bassa area in western Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to a medical source who spoke to Anadolu.

Another Palestinian was killed in a strike that targeted the Qizan an-Najjar area in southern Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave, according to the source.

Civil Defense teams reported that two Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike hit a family home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in northeastern Gaza City.

The attack caused a fire inside the home, which was later brought under control by emergency teams.

Meanwhile, a medical source told Anadolu that another Palestinian was killed in a separate Israeli strike that hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The strikes came after the Israeli army warned it would launch a "powerful" offensive on eastern areas of Gaza City. Overnight, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intense raids on those areas.

Elsewhere, heavy Israeli artillery shelling was reported in northern Rafah and continued demolitions of buildings were seen in the area. Northern parts of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in Gaza's north also came under heavy artillery fire.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







