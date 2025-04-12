Iran says its intention is to reach fair deal with Washington

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran's intention is to "reach a fair and honorable agreement" in the indirect negotiations with the US, taking place in the Omani capital Muscat.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi on his arrival in Muscat, Araghchi emphasized that Iran is entering the negotiations from "a position of equality," according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

"Our intention is to achieve a fair agreement, based on mutual respect," he said, noting that there is a possibility of reaching a "preliminary understanding" with Washington provided the US is participating with a similar mindset.

"If the other side has come to the table with the same approach, then there is room for a constructive negotiating path," Araghchi added.

He also expressed satisfaction with the "strong and longstanding relations" between Iran and Oman, and praised Muscat's "responsible stance" on regional issues.

Araghchi described Oman's hosting of the indirect talks with the US as "a clear sign of its positive diplomatic approach."

For his part, Omani Foreign Minister Busaidi welcomed Araghchi and his delegation, calling relations between the two countries "exceptional."

He also expressed appreciation for Iran's decision to choose Muscat as the location for what he called "important talks" with the United States.

According to Iran's official IRNA news agency, Araghchi began "preliminary consultations" with Busaidi shortly after arriving in Muscat, ahead of Saturday evening's indirect negotiations with the American delegation.

Busaidi is also expected to meet with US lead negotiator Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East.

The talks come after Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018, sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in March, inviting Tehran to direct negotiations.

At a joint press conference last Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump announced that "direct negotiations" with Iran would begin on Saturday.

However, Iranian officials have insisted that the discussions will remain indirect. Araghchi reiterated that Tehran does not consider direct talks with Washington at this stage.

The US, along with its allies, including Israel, accuses Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran strongly denies. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, including power generation.

Trump's announcement reportedly came as a surprise to Israeli officials, who have repeatedly urged Washington to support military action against Iran's nuclear facilities, according to Israeli media.