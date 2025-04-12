IRAN AND UNITED STATES AGREE TO HOLD MORE NEGOTIATIONS OVER TEHRANS NUCLEAR PROGRAM

News Diplomacy Iran and United States agree to hold more negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program

According to Iranian media, nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, held on Saturday, lasted approximately two hours. Both nations have agreed to continue discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program in the future.

The negotiations in Muscat, the capital of Oman, took place in separate rooms with Omani officials relaying messages between the delegations.



A reporter from Iran's Tasnim news agency described the atmosphere as positive.



Oman, which is known for its discreet role as a regional mediator, has not commented publicly on the meeting.



Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a veteran of the 2013–15 nuclear negotiations with world powers. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff represented the Trump administration.



Tehran repeatedly described Saturday's dialogue as "indirect," while US President Donald Trump said they would be "direct."



Last month, Trump proposed negotiations with Iran over a new nuclear deal, while warning of military action if Tehran did not agree to curtail its controversial nuclear programme.



After several days of deliberation, Tehran ultimately accepted, partly in the hope of getting relief from the crippling sanctions imposed by the US, which are seen as a key factor in Iran's current economic struggles.









