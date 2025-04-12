News Diplomacy Bangladeshis take to streets to demand end to Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

Bangladeshis take to streets to demand end to Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

Published April 12,2025

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Saturday to protest what organizers described as "genocide and ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, calling for an immediate halt to Israeli military actions against Palestinian civilians.



The rally, held at a venue in central Dhaka, culminated in the adoption of a five-point declaration, demanding, among others, the cancellation of all agreements between Bangladesh and Israel or any Israeli-affiliated institutions.



"Bangladesh holds a historic position on the issue of Palestine not only from a humanitarian perspective, but also as a matter of faith," said Mahmudur Rahman, editor of a Bengali daily, while reading the declaration to the crowd.



He also called upon Muslim-majority countries to sever all ties with Israel, affirming that the Bangladeshi people have committed to standing with Gaza.



A police officer on-duty estimated the turnout at well over 100,000.



Crowds began pouring into the venue located near the Dhaka University campus, from early morning under the banner of Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh.



The group had earlier appealed for participation from people across all political and social backgrounds in a unified show of solidarity with Palestine.



By midday, the rally ground was packed and the surrounding area had turned into a human tide by the afternoon.



Protesters carried Palestinian flags, banners and placards while chanting slogans such as "Palestine, Palestine; Long live, long live!" and "Crush the black hand of Israel!"



Some demonstrators threw shoes at posters bearing the image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump — acts considered a strong form of protest in South Asian and Middle Eastern cultures.



Others staged symbolic processions with coffins and mock corpses to draw attention to the killings of civilians, including children, in Gaza.



A prayer was led by Mohammad Abdul Malek, the chief imam of Bangladesh's national mosque Baitul Mukarram, seeking peace for the souls of those killed in the Israeli offensive.



Leaders from political and religious parties joined Islamic scholars and preachers in expressing solidarity with the demonstrators.



Security was tight throughout the event, with army and police personnel conducting random searches and maintaining checkpoints around the venue.







