Schumacher signs crash helmet for Jackie Stewart’s dementia charity

According to a report by the Daily Mail, racing legend Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna have autographed a helmet that will be put up for auction to support Jackie Stewart's charity for dementia. The helmet bears his initials 'MS' as per sources.

Published April 12,2025

As revealed by the Daily Mail, the seven-time world champion signed his initials 'MS' on the helmet with the aid of his wife Corinna.



It will be auctioned to raise money for Stewart's Race Against Dementia charity, set up by the three-time world champion after his wife Helen began suffering from the disease.



Schumacher had a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013 where he hit his head on a rock and suffered a near-fatal brain injury.



Schumacher, now 56, has been kept out of public view ever since, with only a handful of visitors allowed inside the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland where he is receiving round-the-clock medical care.



Stewart told the Mail: "It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause – a disease for which there is no cure.



"His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us."



The helmet will be revealed ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.











