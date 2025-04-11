SYRIAS AL-SHARAA MEETS LEADERS, TOP OFFICIALS ON SIDELINES OF ANTALYA DIPLOMACY FORUM

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Friday held a series of meetings with world leaders and top officials on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

According to a Syrian presidency statement, Al-Sharaa held separate meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.

The Syrian president, alongside his Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, also met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The statement did not provide details on the content of the meetings.

The three-day forum, which kicked off on Friday in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, is centered on the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World."

The event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to tackle critical global challenges, such as geopolitical tensions, inequality, violence, and climate change, while exploring ways diplomacy can restore stability and foster international cooperation.