Israeli army renews evacuation orders for 7 neighborhoods in eastern Gaza

The Israeli army on Friday reissued urgent evacuation warnings to residents of seven neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City, threatening military strikes in those areas.

In a statement, Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, ordered the residents of Shujaiya, Al-Jadeedah, Al-Turkman, Tawsiyat Nafouz, Eastern Zeitoun, Al-Noor, and Al-Tuffah, to "evaluate and head to the known shelter centers in western Gaza City."

He added that the Israeli army "is operating with intense force in your areas."

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





