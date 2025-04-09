French president calls for immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron called Tuesday for the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza during a visit to the Egyptian port city of El-Arish.

"Our priority is to resume humanitarian aid immediately," he said, underlining that it is his "top priority."

Speaking in front of rejected aid packages France had sent, he said that everything was refused since March.

"The situation is unbearable and has never been worse," he said, describing it as "critical," with a "complete blockade" on aid.

Macron also called for the resumption of a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas "as a matter of urgency," confirming that he had asked the US to support a ceasefire of 40-50 days with renewed discussions for a long-term solution.

"Humanitarian aid must follow principles of impartiality," he said, saying that helping people regardless of who they are is a foundation of international humanitarian law.

"Aid must never be used as a tool of war," he added.

Macron also condemned the killing of humanitarian workers in the "strongest terms."

"The truth must be established. Humanitarian workers are not parties to a conflict. They are there on behalf of the international community to help those in need. Protecting them is essential, and we must make no concessions on that point," he said.

Macron also responded to questions about recent US tariffs.

"France and Europe do not want chaos or tariff escalation. That's a bad response to trade imbalances. However, we will defend our economy," he said.





