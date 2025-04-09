At least 11 Palestinians killed as Israeli jets bomb family home in Gaza City

At least 11 more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Wednesday, as Tel Aviv's deadly onslaught on the enclave continued unabated, medics said.

Witnesses said that Israeli warplanes struck a family home in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

A medical source said that 11 people were killed and 35 others were injured in the attack.

The source said the death toll is expected to rise as many of the injured are in serious condition.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed nearly 1,400 victims, injured more than 3,600 others, and shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave that was signed in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last week to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





