UN food agency warns funding cuts a 'death sentence' for millions

Cutting funding for emergency food assistance could result in a "death sentence" for millions of people, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Monday.



The organization said it was deeply concerned by recent notifications from the United States indicating it had terminated emergency food assistance in 14 countries.



"If implemented, this could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation," the organization wrote on X.



WFP was in contact with the US administration to "seek clarification and to urge for continued support for these life-saving programmes," it added.



Executive director Cindy McCain urged world leaders "to weigh the consequences" of aid cuts.



"Continued cuts to WFP's emergency operations will deepen hunger, fuel instability, and make the world far less safe," she wrote on X. "With conflicts & extreme hunger surging, pulling support doesn't just cost lives—it undermines global stability."



The US was WFP's largest donor in 2024, contributing $4.5 billion.



However, under President Donald Trump, the US has cut spending on international humanitarian aid. The government began dismantling the development agency USAID in early February and has shut down numerous programmes.



