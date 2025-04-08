Houthi group reports 22 more US airstrikes across Yemen

US warplanes launched another 22 airstrikes across war-torn Yemen, the Houthi group said on Tuesday.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said six airstrikes targeted Sanhan district and five others in Bani Hashish district, northern Saada province.

Nine more strikes hit three areas in the central Marib province and two in the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah.

Information on injuries or damage was not immediately available, and the US did not comment till the filing of this story.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said he ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, said strikes on the Houthis had been "very successful militarily."

At least 82 civilians have been killed and 214 others injured in US airstrikes across Yemen since March 15, according to local health authorities.

The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 50,700 people in a brutal onslaught.

The campaign of airstrikes started after the group threatened to restart targeting ships because of Israel's blocking aid from entering Gaza.





