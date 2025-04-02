Israeli foreign minister set to fly to France to discuss regional issues

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is set to depart for France on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and key regional issues.

A statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Sa'ar will meet with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and other senior government officials to address a range of regional issues, including Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Additionally, the Israeli minister will engage with leaders of the Jewish community in France, the statement said.

The trip comes as tensions continue to spike across the Middle East region due to Israel's brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, where more than 50,400 people have been killed since October 2023.

It also comes amid repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon between Israel and the Hezbollah group that has been in place since November 2024.