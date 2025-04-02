Israeli airstrikes hit Syria’s Damascus, Hama

Israeli fighter jets struck the Syrian cities of Damascus and Hama late Wednesday, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

"An Israeli occupation airstrike targeted the vicinity of the building of the scientific research center in the Barzeh residential district of Damascus," it said.

In a separate attack, airstrikes hit the vicinity of Hama city in central Syria.

No causalities or property damage have been reported.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also took advantage of the regime's fall to launch hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, according to reports.