Gaza is 'the most dangerous place' in the world for humanitarians: UK foreign secretary

Britain's foreign secretary highlighted the perilous conditions faced by aid workers in Gaza, calling it the "most dangerous place in the world" for those providing humanitarian support.

David Lammy's remarks Tuesday came amid the ongoing conflict in the enclave, where more than 400 aid workers have been killed by Israel since the start of the current crisis.

During a session at the House of Commons, Lammy said he pressed Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar last month to expedite an investigation by the Military Advocate General into an attack on a World Central Kitchen convoy in April last year that resulted in the deaths of several aid workers.

He emphasized the importance of holding those responsible accountable and of ensuring justice for the victims.

"We need to see lasting safety improvements for aid workers on the ground, and that would be a fitting legacy for those British individuals who have lost their lives," he added.

Israeli forces began a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18 and have since killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 2,000, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 50,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.