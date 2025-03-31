Israeli army raids several areas in northern West Bank

The Israeli army on Monday morning raided several areas in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Israeli army stormed into several homes and vandalized the belongings of the Palestinians in the city of Nablus.

The Israeli army also raided several homes and carried out field interrogations with people in the Asira al-Shamaliya town, near Nablus, Wafa reported.

The Palestinian news agency added that the Israeli army raided the Tammun town, south of Tubas city, and deployed in several neighborhoods in the town.

The latest raids on Palestinian areas come amid the ongoing military offensive in the occupied territories, particularly in Jenin and Tulkarem, where the Israeli army has been engaging in aggressive operations since Jan. 21.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 939 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





