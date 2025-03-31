Egyptians rally in support of Gaza following Eid al-Fitr prayer

Thousands of Egyptians on Monday staged rallies in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza following the Eid al-Fitr holiday prayer, stressing their rejection of any attempt to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

According to the state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, thousands of Egyptians in several cities waved Palestinian and Egyptian flags, and chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian people.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 920 people, injuring more than 2,000 others, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





