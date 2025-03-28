WHO says 4,500 blood units monthly needed in Gaza amid critical shortfall

A child looks on as a Palestinian woman reacts on the bedside of a man injured in an Israeli strike, at the Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over a severe shortage of blood supplies and trauma care materials in Gaza, warning that the territory needs at least 4,500 blood units per month to meet urgent medical needs but currently has access to fewer than 500.

"Trauma is increasing, but the capacity to treat is decreasing," said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, at a UN briefing in Geneva.

Peeperkorn said more than half of the hospitals receiving trauma cases have a bed occupancy rate of over 80%.

The lack of essential medical supplies is compounding the crisis, he said, adding: "Urgent restock (is) needed of trauma supplies like fluids, and antibiotics for wounded patients."

According to the representative, external fixators for broken bones have completely run out.

The shortage of blood units is especially dire. "Less than 500 blood units are available at the blood banks in Gaza," he said, stressing that this is far below the 4,500 units needed monthly for trauma cases, surgeries, and complicated deliveries.

"This is absolutely a top priority," he said. "WHO is ready to bring that in, at least part of that … but unfortunately, there's nothing yet allowed in."

He also highlighted increasing barriers to deploying international medical teams. Since March 18, only six staff from emergency medical teams (EMTs) have been permitted entry into Gaza, while 34 remain stuck in Jordan awaiting approval.

"In recent weeks, the denial rate for EMTs entering Gaza … has surged to between 40 to 50%," Peeperkorn said, with key specialists like vascular surgeons being blocked.

Meanwhile, medical evacuations have largely slowed down and daily medical evacuations have stopped since Rafah's closure, with only limited transfers via Kerem Shalom, he said.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900 others and shattering the January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,900 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.