Lebanese, Saudi defense ministers meet in Jeddah

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Lebanon's National News Agency reported Thursday.

The two ministers met in the Saudi city of Jeddah, it said.

The agency did not provide further details, but the Saudi news channel Al Arabiya reported that the meeting was part of a trilateral gathering that included their Syrian counterpart, Marhaf Abu Qasra, to discuss tensions along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

There has been no official confirmation from either the Syrian or Lebanese sides concerning the meeting.

Tensions flared between the two countries last week after Syria's Defense Ministry accused the Lebanese group Hezbollah of abducting and killing three soldiers. While Damascus promised "all necessary measures" against the "dangerous escalation," Hezbollah denied involvement.

Syria's government aims to tighten security and reinforce control on its borders, including with Lebanon, targeting drug smugglers and remnants of the former regime that have been stirring unrest.