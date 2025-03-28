Israel restricts Palestinians' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for 4th consecutive Friday in Ramadan

Palestinians pass through Qalandia military checkpoint separating Ramallah and Jerusalem from the early hours of the morning to perform the last Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque on March 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

Israeli authorities continued to impose restrictions on Palestinians' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for the fourth consecutive Friday of Ramadan despite many having permits to enter.

Speaking to Anadolu, several Palestinians said the restrictions were enforced at the Qalandiya military checkpoint, which separates the cities of Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Since early Friday morning, hundreds of elderly Palestinians began arriving at the Qalandiya checkpoint, hoping to reach Jerusalem to pray at the mosque. However, they were met with a heavy Israeli military presence.

An Anadolu reporter noted that many Palestinians, including elderly individuals, were denied entry on the grounds that they did not have the proper permits, despite their age.

Um Alaa, a 71-year-old woman from Gaza who has been living in the occupied West Bank for medical treatment since Oct. 7, 2023, shared her frustration with Anadolu.

"The Israeli army refused to let me enter Jerusalem, saying I didn't have the necessary permit. I am 71 years old, and all I want is to pray at Al-Aqsa," she said.

"I was devastated when I was prevented from entering. I hoped to visit the mosque and pray, but the Israeli forces denied me entry," she added.

Fatima Awawda, a 67-year-old American citizen from Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, said she was stopped at the Qalandiya checkpoint due to an alleged error in her entry permit.

"What can I do? I have an American passport, I am an elderly woman, yet they stopped me from entering," she told Anadolu.

She added: "Al-Aqsa means everything to us; it is the first qibla for Muslims, and it is where the Prophet Muhammad led all the other prophets in prayer."

Sami Qadomi, an elderly man from Jayyous in the Qalqilya governorate in the northern West Bank, was also stopped at the checkpoint. "I am old, and I left my home at 5 a.m. All of this did not help, and they still prevented me from entering Jerusalem," he said.

On March 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved stricter restrictions on Palestinian worshippers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Under the new restrictions, only men over the age of 55, women over 50, and children under 12 will be permitted to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, access will be contingent upon obtaining a prior security clearance and undergoing thorough security checks at designated checkpoints.

The decision coincides with ongoing daily incursions by hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month alongside increasing restrictions on Palestinians traveling from the West Bank.

Since the outbreak of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli authorities have imposed strict measures limiting Palestinians' access from the West Bank to East Jerusalem.

Palestinians consider these restrictions as part of Israel's broader efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.