Thousands protest in Jerusalem over judicial changes, Shin Bet chief’s dismissal

Thousands of Israelis protested Wednesday in West Jerusalem against proposed changes to the Judicial Selection Committee, the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and the government's intention to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that thousands marched along Kaplan Street between the Supreme Court and the Knesset, or parliament, before reaching the square in front of government headquarters.

"Today's protest comes in the wake of the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, the suspension of negotiations on the hostage deal, the approval of the budget yesterday, and the government's plan to remove Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara," said the newspaper.

Nearly 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Members of opposition parties participated in the protest, including National Unity leader and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, alongside prominent figures in the economic and judicial sectors, it said.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that the demonstration erupted as the Knesset is set to vote on a bill to amend the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee -- a move that would eliminate the Bar Association's representation and grant more power to government appointees.

The proposed legislation constitutes a "central pillar" of the judicial overhaul plan, which aims to weaken the judiciary, according to the broadcaster.