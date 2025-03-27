Egypt reaffirms continued support for Lebanon

Egypt reiterated its continued support on Thursday for Lebanon and its government.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed bilateral relations and regional developments over the phone with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raji, a Foreign Ministry readout said.

Abdelatty affirmed Cairo's continued support for Lebanon, its government, and national institutions "to help realize the aspirations of the Lebanese people in moving toward the future," the statement said.

Egypt is willing to contribute to Lebanon's reconstruction and develop its infrastructure, he said.

The top diplomat also stressed Egypt's support for Lebanon in confronting security challenges and any actions that would undermine the country's security, safety, and stability.

Abdelatty also affirmed the necessity "of implementing and adhering to a ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon, along with the immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon."

He called for enabling the Lebanese army "to fully implement" UN Resolution 1701, and "the full and simultaneous implementation of the resolution by all parties without selectivity."

Passed in 2006, Resolution 1701 calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line, a de facto border, and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL).

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported over 1,250 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 100 fatalities and more than 330 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.