Gaza death toll exceeds 50,100 as Israeli army kills 62 more Palestinians

A Palestinian girl inspects the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, March 25, 2025. (REUTERS)

At least 62 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the death toll since October 2023 to 50,144, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 296 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 113,704 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing nearly 800 people and injuring over 1,600 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.