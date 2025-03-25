1 Palestinian killed, several detained in Israeli raid in northern West Bank

A young Palestinian was killed and several people were detained in an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya on Tuesday, according to local media and witnesses.

Witnesses said Israeli forces besieged a house in the Al-Naqqar neighborhood in the city and launched shoulder-fired grenades at the building.

The official Palestine TV said that a Palestinian youth holed up inside the house was killed.

The official news agency Wafa identified the victim as Bara' Miskawi, who was freed from Israeli jails last year after a 20-month jail sentence. It said Israeli forces seized the body of the slain Palestinian, while two other people were injured.

Witnesses said two people were also detained in the Israeli raid, while several others were taken into custody in Nablus and Ramallah.

Tuesday's raid came as the Israeli army has continued a deadly military offensive in the northern West Bank since January, killing over 70 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 938 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.