16 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least 16 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since the early hours of Monday.

A medical source in the southern Gaza Strip told Anadolu that 10 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis.

One airstrike targeted a family home in Khan Younis resulting in the death of four people, while the other airstrike hit a tent for displaced people killed six and injured several others.

The Israeli army also struck at least five empty vehicles in areas across Khan Younis, according to witnesses.

Two more Palestinian women were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to a medical source.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on the eastern Shejaiya neighborhood.

The Israeli army has launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza since Tuesday, killing more than 700 Palestinians, injuring over 1,000 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,200 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.