Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

The Yemeni Houthi group claimed a missile attack on Beni Gurion Airport in central Israel and a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea on Thursday.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said his group fired a hypersonic ballistic missile on the airport and made a direct hit.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack, but said the missile was intercepted outside Israeli airspace.

No injuries were reported.

A military statement said sirens were activated due to concerns of falling debris.

Saree said Houthi forces also targeted US warships, including the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones.

There was no comment from the US on the Houthi claim.

Nine Yemenis were injured in US airstrikes in Yemen on Wednesday, according to Houthi authorities.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the US has carried out over 60 airstrikes on Yemen since Saturday, killing over 50 people and injuring dozens others.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it resumed the attacks when Israel imposed curbs on humanitarian aid into Gaza earlier this month.