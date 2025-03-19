UN chief 'deeply saddened' about killing of aid worker in attack on UN facility in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed "deep" sorrow for the killing of a UN aid worker in an attack that targeted a UN-affiliated facility in the central Gaza Strip.

"The Secretary-General was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death of a United Nations Office for Project Services staff member, when two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah were hit in strikes," according to a statement by his spokesperson's office.

Noting that five UN workers were critically injured, it said: "The locations of all UN premises are known to the parties to the conflict, who are bound by international law to protect them and maintain their absolute inviolability."

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation," it said. "All conflicts must be conducted in a way that ensures civilians are respected and protected."

Guterres conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased personnel and said: "Today's deadly strike brings the number of UN colleagues killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 to at least 280."

"The incident follows reports from yesterday, which saw the deaths of hundreds, including many children, marking one of the deadliest days in Gaza since late 2023," said the statement.

The UN chief stressed the need for a resumption of Gaza ceasefire, and demanded humanitarian aid "reach all people in need."

"He also recalls that international law must be complied with at all times," it added.

Pointing out that the perpetrators of the attack will be revealed through the investigation, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference that the UN is "trying to identify what caused that explosion."

Haq reported that UN sites are "specifically de-conflicted with Israel Defense Forces," noting that Israel has the coordinates of all UN facilities.