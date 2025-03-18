Spain condemns new wave of 'indiscriminate' violence in Gaza

Spain condemns Israel's renewed strikes on the Gaza Strip, which have killed at least 330 Palestinians, the Spanish foreign minister said Tuesday.

"I can't find the words to describe the situation in Gaza," Jose Manuel Albares told Spanish broadcaster Onda Cero.

"We must mourn and reject this new wave of violence and these new bombings, which indiscriminately hit the civilian population," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN aid agency for Palestine, posted on X that there were "awful scenes of civilians killed, among them children, following waves of heavy bombardment from Israeli forces overnight."

The Spanish foreign minister added that Spain has condemned Israel for cutting off humanitarian aid and electricity to Gaza since the first phase of the ceasefire ended earlier this month.

"As a reminder, all of this goes against international humanitarian law," he said.

Albares called on all parties to make the ceasefire permanent, allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and begin reconstruction efforts.

An estimated 70% of Gaza's buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

He also urged negotiations to advance so that June's UN conference on the two-state solution can result in a "Palestinian state that includes Gaza and that lives in peace and security alongside Israel."

Spain, along with Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, recognized the Palestinian state last spring.

Separately, Ione Belarra, leader of Spain's far-left Podemos party, condemned the return to violence.

"The genocide never stopped, and tonight Israel has returned to its cruel offensive in Gaza," she posted on the social network Bluesky, calling for a formal arms embargo on Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 404 Palestinians were killed and 562 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, breaking a ceasefire that lasted nearly two months.

"Many victims are still under the rubble and efforts are underway to recover them," the ministry added in a statement.

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that it conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the largest since the ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas took effect on Jan. 19.





