ISRAELS RECENT AIRSTRIKES CAUSE LARGEST SINGLE-DAY DEATH TOLL FOR CHILDREN IN PAST YEAR: UNICEF CHIEF

A woman mourns next to the body of a person who was killed in Israeli airstrikes, at the al-Ma'madani Hospital in Gaza City, 18 March 2025. (IHA Photo)

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) chief denounced Israel's deadly airstrikes against the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, which resulted in "the largest single-day child death toll in the last year."

"Reports and images emerging from the Gaza Strip following today's attacks are beyond horrifying. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, including more than 130 children, representing the largest single-day child death toll in the last year," Catherine Russell said in a statement.

Emphasizing that the strikes are not only taking lives, Russell said it is increasing the suffering of already vulnerable populations.

"Some of the strikes reportedly hit makeshift shelters with sleeping children and families, another deadly reminder that nowhere is safe in Gaza," she said.

Noting the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, she recalled the Israeli aid blockade. "It has been sixteen days since the last truck delivering humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza. In addition, electricity has been cut to the main desalination plant, significantly reducing the amount of potable water," she said. "Today, Gaza's one million children-who have endured more than 15 months of war-have been plunged back into a world of fear and death. The attacks and the violence must stop-now."

The UNICEF chief called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged "all parties to immediately reinstate the ceasefire, and we call on countries with influence to use their leverage to ensure the situation does not further deteriorate."

"International humanitarian law must be respected by all parties, allowing the immediate provision of humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians, and the release of all hostages," she said.