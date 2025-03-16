Another Gazan killed in Israeli drone strike despite ceasefire

Another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

The attack targeted a group of people in Juhor ad-Dik in central Gaza, the source said.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks also opened fire on the eastern areas of the towns of Abasan al-Kabira and Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

No information was yet available about injuries.

Sunday's attacks were the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in Gaza in January, halting Israel's brutal war, which has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.