Published March 16,2025
14 MORE GAZANS KILLED IN ISRAELI ATTACKS DESPITE CEASEFIRE, DEATH TOLL TOPS 48,570

The Israeli army killed 14 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll since October 2023 to 48,572, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said the toll included 15 bodies retrieved from the rubble in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said 51 more injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 112,032 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.