Israeli fighter jets target areas in eastern Lebanon

The Israeli army conducted two airstrikes on Thursday targeting areas in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa region, near the Syrian border, in fresh violations of the ceasefire.

According to witnesses, the first strike hit the heights of Qousaya, a town in the Zahle district located in the eastern mountain range close to Syria.

The second strike targeted the Al-Shaara area near Janata, in the Baalbek district, also near the border.

No immediate reports of casualties were available.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 85 victims and injuries to more than 280.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.