TRT World’s ‘Surviving Assad’ documentary exposes Syria’s war atrocities

TRT World on Sunday released Surviving Assad, a six-part documentary series that uncovers the Assad regime's systematic human rights violations in Syria, including mass executions, torture, and forced disappearances, through the testimonies of survivors and witnesses.

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun described the documentary as more than just a production, calling it "a call to humanity's conscience, a stance against the disappearance of truth in the darkness."

He stressed that history would not only remember the atrocities committed but also those who remained silent in the face of such crimes.





- HARROWING LOOK AT SYRIA'S DARK PAST

The documentary begins with the story of 13-year-old Hamza al-Khatib, whose brutal death in 2011 after writing a phrase on a school wall became a catalyst for the Syrian uprising.

The first episode, "It's Your Turn, Doctor," explores how his tragic fate ignited mass protests against the regime's brutal repression.

The series delves into various aspects of the conflict, including the transformation of Syria's judicial system into a tool for executions, the desperate search of families for missing loved ones, and the horrifying testimonies of torture survivors.

It also examines the Tadamon and Eastern Ghouta massacres, where witnesses recount the regime's attempts to erase its crimes.

According to a TRT World statement, Surviving Assad documents how the Assad family's rule, which began in 1971, led to widespread suffering, turning systematic violence into a means of governance.

The documentary follows the stories of survivors who escaped mass graves and former detainees who endured inhumane conditions.

Through first-hand accounts, it sheds light on the deep scars left by decades of oppression and war.

The series is not just a chronicle of past events but also an urgent reminder of the need for justice.

It includes expert analysis from human rights advocates, journalists, and legal experts who provide context on the regime's ongoing efforts to silence dissent.





- HISTORY WILL REMEMBER THOSE WHO STAYED SILENT

Altun condemned the war crimes committed by the Assad regime, stating: "Children were killed, families were torn apart, and a people were nearly wiped out."

"But history will also record those who remained silent," he warned.

The official further reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to giving a voice to the oppressed and ensuring that these stories are told.

"Surviving Assad exists so that these events are not forgotten because forgetting means abandoning our humanity," he stressed.

The documentary premiered on TRT World on Sunday, with its first episode airing at 7.30 pm local time (0430GMT).

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.





