Israel’s power cut worsens Gaza water crisis, official warns

A power cut by Israel to the Gaza Strip will worsen a water crisis in the Palestinian enclave, a local official warned on Monday.

Israel cut off the electricity supply to Gaza on Sunday, in the latest move to tighten a stifling blockade on the enclave despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

It followed an Israeli decision last week to stop humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, prompting warnings from local and human rights groups of a return to widespread hunger for the Palestinian population.

"Cutting off electricity to Gaza's desalination plant reduces fresh water reaching central and southern Gaza by 70%," said Nizar Ayyash, who heads Deir al-Balah Municipality in central Gaza.

He said eight out of 19 water wells in Deir al-Balah have stopped operation due to Israeli bombardment.

"We are tirelessly working to provide water for around 100,000 people in Deir al-Balah," Ayyash said, warning that a lack of fuel due to Israel's closure of Gaza crossings "portends an environmental disaster in all areas of the enclave."

Nearly 48,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught was paused under the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, which took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.