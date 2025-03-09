EU condemns attacks by remnants of Assad regime on Syrian government forces

The EU condemned attacks by remnants of the former Bashar Assad regime on Syrian government forces.

"The European Union strongly condemns the recent attacks, reportedly by pro-Assad elements, on interim government forces in the coastal areas of Syria and all violence against civilians," Anitta Hipper, lead spokesperson for the EU's foreign affairs and security, said in a statement

Urging all external actors to fully respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria, the statement said: "The EU condemns any attempts to undermine stability and the prospects for a lasting peaceful transition, inclusive and respectful of all Syrians in their diversity."

"Civilians have to be protected in all circumstances in full respect of international humanitarian law," it added.

In recent days, the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus have seen heightened security tensions amid coordinated attacks by Assad loyalists. These attacks-described as the most severe since the regime's fall in December-targeted security patrols, checkpoints, and hospitals, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In response, security and military forces launched sweeping operations to track down the attackers. The operations have led to fierce clashes, as government officials assert that the situation is moving toward full stability.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.







