Israel decides to cut off electricity to Gaza 'immediately'

Israel announced Sunday that it had decided to cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip "immediately," even though power has already been cut off for over 16 months, since the start of Israel's genocide in October 2023.

According to Israel's official broadcasting agency, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen ordered the Israel Electric Company to stop transmitting electricity to the Gaza Strip "immediately."

The Israeli broadcaster added that Cohen's decision will lead to a complete power outage in the region.