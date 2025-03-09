Syrian security forces arrest Assad regime remnants in Deir ez-Zor province

Syrian security forces in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria, arrested leaders of Assad regime remnants on suspicion of planning attacks on security and government facilities, said an official statement.

The Deir ez-Zor provincial security department said in a Sunday statement that the city's security directorate "arrested leaders from the fallen regime who were planning to target security and government headquarters in the province." Further details were not provided.

Last Thursday, the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus saw coordinated attacks by supporters of the ousted Assad regime. These attacks-described as the most severe since the regime's fall in December-targeted security patrols, checkpoints, and hospitals, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In response, security and military forces launched sweeping operations to track down the attackers, leading to fierce clashes.

The Syrian presidency announced Sunday the formation of an independent national commission to investigate the events in the coastal region.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.