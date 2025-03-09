Syria forms independent committee to investigate Latakia, Tartus incidents

The Syrian presidency announced on Sunday the formation of an independent national commission to probe the recent violent incidents in the port cities of Latakia and Tartus.

Last week the coastal governorates of Latakia and Tartus witnessed coordinated attacks by remnants of the Assad regime. These were the most intense assaults since the regime's collapse, targeting security patrols and checkpoints, resulting in casualties.

In response, security forces and the military launched sweeps and pursuit operations against the attackers, resulting in intense clashes. Government officials confirmed the restoration of security and stability in coastal cities and the beginning of efforts to track down the attackers and former regime officers hiding in rural areas and mountains.

Sunday's presidential statement said the seven-member commission would "investigate the reasons, circumstances, and context of the events, look into violations against civilians, and identify those responsible," according to the same statement.

It is also tasked with investigating attacks on public institutions, security personnel, and the military, holding those responsible accountable and referring them to the judiciary.

The statement called for all relevant government bodies to cooperate fully with the commission to complete its tasks.

The presidency granted the committee the right to seek assistance from any individuals it deems necessary for its work and set a deadline of 30 days from the decision's issuance for the committee to submit its report to the presidency.

After the collapse of the Assad regime in December, the new Syrian authorities launched an initiative to settle the status of former regime members in the military and security forces, contingent on their surrendering weapons and remaining untainted by bloodshed.

While tens of thousands accepted the initiative, some armed groups made up of regime remnants, particularly in the coastal region where high-ranking Assad officers were stationed, rejected it.

Over time, these groups fled to the mountainous areas, stirring tensions, destabilizing the region, and launching sporadic attacks against government forces in recent weeks.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.