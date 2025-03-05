Türkiye welcomes Arab leaders' adoption of Gaza reconstruction plan

Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed the adoption of a reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip in Tuesday's Arab League summit, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"We will continue to support initiatives that aim to achieve a permanent ceasefire, begin the reconstruction of Gaza, and ensure that Palestinians live in peace on their own land," a ministry statement said.

An emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday adopted Egypt's $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinians from their land.

The Arab proposal came after US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to develop it into what he called the "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.







