Israeli justice minister initiates procedure to dismiss attorney general

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday initiated proceedings to remove Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, following prolonged disputes with her since the formation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in late 2022.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Levin sent a letter to Cabinet Secretary Attorney Yossi Fuchs regarding Baharav-Miara's dismissal.

In his letter, Levin stated that the government has "decided to withdraw confidence" from Baharav-Miara, citing her "inappropriate conduct" and "fundamental and long-standing disagreements with the government, which create a situation that prevents effective cooperation."

Levin has requested that Fuchs convene a Cabinet meeting as soon as possible to vote on withdrawing confidence from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

He further alleged that Baharav-Miara's office has turned into an "authoritarian political authority" acting as a "long arm of the government's opponents."

The attorney general is a state official who heads the public prosecution, serves as the legal advisor to the executive branch, and represents the government in court.

Baharav-Miara was appointed to the position on Feb. 7, 2022, for a six-year term by the justice minister, with the approval of the government.

Right-wing ministers in Netanyahu's coalition have accused Baharav-Miara of using her authority based on left-leaning views that undermine the government's agenda.

In contrast to Netanyahu's government, Baharav-Miara has repeatedly called for the establishment of an official inquiry into the failures of Oct. 7, 2023. This demand has angered Netanyahu and his party, who strongly oppose such an investigation.

More than 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.