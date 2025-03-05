US 'prepared' for war with China: Defense secretary

Washington is "prepared" for war with China, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, responding to Beijing's threats following President Donald Trump's imposition of new tariffs.

"We're prepared," Hegseth said on Fox News, emphasizing the need for military strength to deter a conflict.

"Those who long for peace must prepare for war," he noted, highlighting the US military's modernization efforts.

"We live in a dangerous world with powerful, ascendant countries with very different ideologies. They're rapidly increasing their defense spending and modern technology, aiming to supplant the United States," he added.

Hegseth's remarks came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warned that China is "ready to fight till the end" in response to US actions, whether in a trade war or military conflict.

"If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong," Hegseth said, stressing that strength is essential to deterring war.

Hegseth said Trump has a "great" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that they are exploring ways to partner and cooperate with China.

Stating that Washington does not "seek" war with China, he said Trump "has sought historic peace and historic opportunity" with Beijing.

However, he emphasized that his duty as defense secretary is to ensure his country is prepared.

Highlighting efforts to address the president's priorities -- such as the golden dome, modernization, hypersonics, unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles -- Hegseth added: "They know we are serious and building for that."