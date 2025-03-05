ANKARA-BAKU UNITY, ENERGY PROJECTS STRENGTHEN TURKIC NATIONS, EUROPE: AZERBAIJANS PRESIDENT

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday said that the unity and brotherhood between Ankara and Baku provide significant benefits to the Turkic world.

Speaking via videoconference along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara at the opening ceremony of Igdir-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline, Aliyev stressed that energy projects between Türkiye and Azerbaijan have also paved the way for transportation projects.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, which links Türkiye and Azerbaijan, provides significant advantages not only to our countries but also to the broader region. This transportation connection has great meaning and benefit, especially for uniting the Turkish world," Aliyev said.

These projects have not only strengthened the ties between both countries but also reshaped "Eurasia's energy map", he said.

"Naturally, the unity and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is a major contribution to the Turkic world. Mr. (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan has a great role in the unification of the Turkic world. Under his leadership, great achievements have been made in Türkiye and new opportunities have emerged for further unification of the Turkic world," he added.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to the unification of the Turkic world and spared no effort to ensure this unity, and to build relations on common history and common interests.

The Azerbaijani leader recalled that he and Erdoğan laid the foundation for the Igdir-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline one and a half years ago, underscoring that today is a historic day for Türkiye-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood.

Aliyev said that Nakhchivan, a historical Azerbaijani territory, has been separated from the country's main region for over a century due to the Soviet administration's decision to sever Western Zangezur from Azerbaijan and annex it to Armenia, leaving Nakhchivan without a direct land connection.

Pointing out that this injustice has severely impacted the lives of Azerbaijanis in Nakhchivan, Aliyev said: "During the First Karabakh War, Armenia imposed a blockade on Nakhchivan. Just as they occupied Karabakh, they sought to do the same with Nakhchivan. However, my father, Heydar Aliyev, who was then the president, prevented this."

One of the reasons Nakhchivan remained free was the construction of the Umut Bridge, linking Nakhchivan with Türkiye, he said, adding: "The aid provided by Türkiye played a crucial role in ensuring Nakhchivan's continued independence."

He also highlighted the strategic energy cooperation between the two nations, citing the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP oil and natural gas pipelines as transformative projects.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijani gas transiting through Türkiye plays a key role in ensuring energy security for multiple nations.

"Last year, Azerbaijan's gas exports reached 25 billion cubic meters. Half of this amount was exported to Türkiye," he said. "Beyond Türkiye, 10 European countries reinforce their energy security with Azerbaijani gas."

Aliyev further stated that the newly inaugurated Igdir-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline will ensure Nakhchivan's energy security and that the gas transmitted from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and then to Nakhchivan will solve the energy problem there.