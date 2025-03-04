Threat of Gazan displacement 'test of our commitment as Arabs to our vital cause': Syrian president

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa condemned on Tuesday calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homelands, calling them a "disgrace to humanity" and a "test" for the entire Arabs.

"The call for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land is a disgrace to humanity," al-Sharaa said at an emergency Arab summit in Egypt on the Gaza reconstruction.

He warned that such calls are "not only a threat to the Palestinian people but to the entire Arab nation."

The threat of displacement of Gaza's people is "not just a humanitarian issue; it is a test of our commitment as Arabs to our vital cause," he added.

He emphasized that "the uprooting of the Palestinian people from their land cannot be accepted," asserting that "the time has come for all Arabs to stand together against these schemes."