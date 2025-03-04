Palestinian, Syrian presidents meet in Cairo on sidelines of emergency Arab summit

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas met in Cairo on Tuesday with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of an emergency Arab summit.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories during the meeting, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said.

Abbas said the Gaza Strip "is an integral and inseparable part of the State of Palestine, which has political and legal jurisdiction over it like the rest of the Palestinian territories."

He also hailed historic and fraternal relations between the Palestinian and Syrian peoples, stressing his keenness to develop and advance relations between the two countries.

The Arab summit is expected to adopt an Egyptian plan for rebuilding Gaza, as part of efforts to present a counterproposal to US plans for the displacement of Gaza's population.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called to "take over" Gaza and resettle its population to develop it into a tourist destination. His plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.