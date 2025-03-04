Food prices in Gaza Strip soar at least 100-fold after Israeli border closures: UN

A Palestinian vendor stacks fruit at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 3, 2025, during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (AFP Photo)

The UN on Monday reported closure of Kerem Shalom, Erez and Zikim crossings for cargo, leading to more than 100-fold increase in food prices across Gaza Strip.

"Our humanitarian partners tell us that following the closure of the crossings into Gaza yesterday, flour and vegetable prices increased more than 100-fold," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Dujarric stated that "more than 100 public schools have reopened" across the Strip "accommodating some 100,000 students."

He also stressed that "so much has been achieved since the ceasefire," in terms of aid flow, opening of schools, delivery of tents and hostage and prisoner releases.

"There's been so much achievement. Let's keep going," he affirmed.

Asked about Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks claiming the reason to stop the aid was due to Hamas selling the aid, Dujarric said: "None of that has been reported back here by our colleagues on the ground."

"We have seen since the ceasefire is a much freer and more direct flow of aid, and we have not seen any of the looting that we had seen prior to the ceasefire," he added.

More than 48,300 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Israel, however, halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday, hours after the expiry of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.