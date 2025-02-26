Hamas condemns Israeli airstrikes, incursions in southern Syria

Hamas on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes and incursions in southern Syria late on Tuesday, considering it "a blatant attack on Syria's sovereignty."

In a statement, the Palestinian group said Israeli aggression on Syria "is a continuation to the policy of brutality pursued by the occupation entity against the Arab countries."

Hamas urged the Arab and Islamic countries as well as the UN "to assume their responsibilities toward the Zionist (Israeli) escalating crimes," and to take a firm position against its assaults.

Israel carried out airstrikes late Tuesday on several locations in the Damascus countryside and Daraa province in southern Syria.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strikes, warning that "any attempt by Syrian regime forces and the country's terrorist organizations to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire."

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel "will not allow the new Syrian army to move into territory south of Damascus."

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

The Israeli army also intensified airstrikes targeting Syrian military positions across the country.

Israel's recent military advances in the Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967, have drawn condemnation from the UN and several Arab nations.

Ahmed al-Sharaa was appointed as the new Syrian president last month after the fall of the Assad regime in December.





