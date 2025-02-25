Israeli drone strike kills 2 in eastern Lebanon’s Baalbek district despite ceasefire

An Israeli drone strike Tuesday killed two people and injured two others in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon, according to media reports.

Lebanon's National News Agency, NNA, said the airstrike was carried out on the Shaara area in Janta, located in the Baalbek district near the eastern Lebanon mountain range.

The Israeli army has continued to violate a Nov. 27 ceasefire agreement with Lebanon with more than 1,033 breaches reported by Lebanese authorities, including the deaths of at least 81 victims and injuries to 279.

The ceasefire agreement ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

The Israeli army withdrew from southern Lebanese towns last week but maintained a military presence at five border outposts.