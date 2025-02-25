Turkish, Serbian presidents discuss regional, global issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed regional and global issues as well as bilateral ties in a phone call on Tuesday.

Underlining that friendship and solidarity between the two nations have strengthened, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's hope for a "new government to be established in Serbia as soon as possible and for peace and stability to be maintained," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan also said that Ankara would continue to develop bilateral relations with the new government, it added.

"President Erdoğan stated that the joint efforts made to increase the areas of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defense industry, are expected to bear fruit in the near future," it further said.

Erdoğan also extended his good wishes to Vucic following the Serbian president's car accident on Feb. 8 and wished him a swift recovery.

Vucic also congratulated Erdoğan on his 71st birthday.